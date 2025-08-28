CDC Leadership Shake-up Under Trump's Administration

The White House announced Thursday that it will soon name a new director for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) following President Donald Trump's decision to fire Susan Monarez from the position.

In a statement, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt explained that the president has the authority to replace individuals who do not align with his objectives.

The administration has emphasized that aligning with the president's mission is a critical criterion for the new appointee. The announcement comes amid various leadership changes under the Trump administration.