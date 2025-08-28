Tensions Rise: President Trump Reacts to Ukraine Conflict

Tensions escalated as the White House revealed President Donald Trump's reaction to Russia's night assault on Ukraine. The attack involved missiles and drones, leaving at least 15 dead and damaging prominent buildings, including Kyiv's British Council.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt conveyed that Trump was 'not happy' with the developments but was unsurprised, considering the long-standing conflict between the two nations.

Trump was expected to issue an additional statement regarding the situation later on Thursday, as global eyes remain focused on the evolving crisis.