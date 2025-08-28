Modi's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties with Japan and China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a diplomatic mission to Japan and China, aiming to bolster trade and investment ties. His four-day visit is expected to focus on enhanced cooperation in defense, technology, and normalizing relations with China.

In Japan, Modi will engage in annual summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, with Japan planning to double its investment in India. The leaders are anticipated to unveil several agreements expanding collaboration in economic, defense, and technology sectors, illustrating the evolving Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Continuing to China, Modi will participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's annual summit, with planned discussions on further normalizing India-China relations following previous tensions. This diplomatic endeavor marks Modi's dedication to advancing India's global partnerships and addressing regional challenges.