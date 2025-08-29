Rajasthan CM Slams Opposition for Insulting Modi's Late Mother
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma condemned Congress' Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for derogatory remarks about PM Narendra Modi's late mother. He described the comments as shameful, reflecting poorly on the Congress-RJD alliance, and urged the public to recognize the opposition's 'true face.'
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday heavily criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother, labeling it as ''shameful and unacceptable.''
In his video statement, released late at night, Sharma asserted that these remarks made during a rally in Bihar are a stark reflection of the ''character and culture'' inherent within the Congress-RJD alliance.
Sharma accused the opposition INDIA bloc leaders of being unable to accept that the son of a poor mother has ascended to the Prime Minister's office, gaining widespread admiration. He emphasized that the statements made in Bihar, a land of great Indian tradition, represented an affront to women, as the nation's leader continues to empower them through significant initiatives.
