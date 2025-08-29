Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Airstrikes Spark Diplomatic Rift Between Afghanistan and Pakistan

Airstrikes allegedly launched by Pakistan into Afghanistan's Nangarhar and Khost provinces killed three individuals and wounded seven. The Taliban condemned these assaults, labeling them provocative. Relations between the two nations remain strained, amid accusations that Kabul supports the Pakistani Taliban, contributing to recent violence and diplomatic tension.

  • Pakistan

In a flare-up of tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, airstrikes allegedly originating from Pakistan targeted Afghanistan's eastern provinces, killing three and injuring seven, according to local officials and on-the-ground witnesses. The strikes reportedly destroyed homes in the Nangarhar and Khost provinces late Wednesday.

The Afghan Taliban's foreign ministry rebuked these actions, calling them a 'provocative act' by Pakistan, and summoned the Pakistani ambassador in Kabul. The Pakistani authorities have not publicly acknowledged the strikes, further escalating diplomatic strains between the neighboring countries.

This incident unfolds against a backdrop of already tense relations. Earlier, Pakistan was accused by Kabul of conducting similar strikes in Paktika province and harboring the Pakistani Taliban, a charge the Afghan government denies. Efforts to bolster relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, including recent diplomatic meetings involving China, face significant challenges amid these ongoing accusations.

