Escalating Tensions: Airstrikes Spark Diplomatic Rift Between Afghanistan and Pakistan
Airstrikes allegedly launched by Pakistan into Afghanistan's Nangarhar and Khost provinces killed three individuals and wounded seven. The Taliban condemned these assaults, labeling them provocative. Relations between the two nations remain strained, amid accusations that Kabul supports the Pakistani Taliban, contributing to recent violence and diplomatic tension.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a flare-up of tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, airstrikes allegedly originating from Pakistan targeted Afghanistan's eastern provinces, killing three and injuring seven, according to local officials and on-the-ground witnesses. The strikes reportedly destroyed homes in the Nangarhar and Khost provinces late Wednesday.
The Afghan Taliban's foreign ministry rebuked these actions, calling them a 'provocative act' by Pakistan, and summoned the Pakistani ambassador in Kabul. The Pakistani authorities have not publicly acknowledged the strikes, further escalating diplomatic strains between the neighboring countries.
This incident unfolds against a backdrop of already tense relations. Earlier, Pakistan was accused by Kabul of conducting similar strikes in Paktika province and harboring the Pakistani Taliban, a charge the Afghan government denies. Efforts to bolster relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, including recent diplomatic meetings involving China, face significant challenges amid these ongoing accusations.
- READ MORE ON:
- airstrikes
- Afghanistan
- Pakistan
- Taliban
- Nangarhar
- Khost
- diplomacy
- tension
- militancy
- relations
ALSO READ
Ballistics Over Diplomacy: A Deadly Turn in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
High-Level Diplomacy: Turkey and U.S. Discuss Peace in Ukraine
India's Economic Diplomacy: Bridging Gaps in Trade Talks with the US
Ballistics over Diplomacy: Russia's Relentless Assault on Kyiv
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Kim Jong Un to Attend Victory Day Parade in China