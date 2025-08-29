Thailand's Leadership at the Crossroads: Court to Decide PM's Fate
Thailand's Constitutional Court is preparing to decide whether Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will remain in power following accusations of unethical conduct in a leaked call with Cambodia's Hun Sen. The political landscape could shift dramatically based on the verdict, with potential instability looming.
Thailand's Constitutional Court is set to reach a pivotal decision this Friday regarding the fate of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Accused of ethical misconduct following a leaked phone conversation with Cambodia's former leader, Hun Sen, Shinawatra's leadership is in jeopardy. Her dismissal could usher in a period of political turbulence regardless of the outcome.
The high-stakes case centers around a June phone call during which Shinawatra, daughter of influential figure Thaksin Shinawatra, was said to bow to Hun Sen amidst rising border tensions, sparking public outcry. Though she has apologized, seeking to mitigate conflict and avert violence, the controversy has left her coalition government in a precarious position.
As fighting on the border subsided post-ceasefire, the pending verdict has raised the specter of change. Should Shinawatra be removed, political maneuvering will ensue to appoint a new leader, a process expected to challenge the ruling Pheu Thai party amidst intense inter-party negotiations and shifting alliances.
