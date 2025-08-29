Legal Drama Unfolds in South Korea: Indictments Shake Political Landscape
South Korean special prosecutors have charged the former first lady Kim Keon Hee and ex-prime minister Han Duck-soo with criminal offenses. This is part of a broader investigation into the presidency of former president Yoon Suk Yeol, who was previously ousted and later rearrested over a martial law decree.
South Korean special prosecutors have brought criminal charges against Kim Keon Hee, the wife of the jailed former president Yoon Suk Yeol, and Han Duck-soo, the former prime minister, on Friday.
The indictments are part of three extensive investigations initiated by the administration of liberal President Lee Jae Myung aimed at scrutinizing the tenure of Yoon, a conservative leader removed from office in April and arrested again last month following his controversial martial law decree in December.
Several officials, including Yoon's defense minister and safety minister, along with senior military commanders and police officers, have already been detained for their roles in enforcing the martial law.
