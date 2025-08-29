Left Menu

Debate Over Joint Parliamentary Committees Intensifies

Several Opposition parties refuse to participate in the Joint Parliamentary Committee reviewing bills that could remove ministers upon arrest. TMC leader Derek O'Brien criticizes the JPC's credibility, citing past examples where JPCs were dominated by ruling parties, leading to biased reports. The Opposition has voiced strong objections to the committee's formation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 09:16 IST
The formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to review controversial bills has stirred significant debate among Indian political parties. Several Opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC), have opted out of participating in the JPC, questioning its impartiality and credibility.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien has been vocal in his criticism, referring to past JPCs dominated by ruling party legislators, which allegedly led to reports biased in favor of the government. He cites historical examples, such as the Bofors and Augusta Westland cases, where Opposition objections were ignored.

The current bills under JPC review aim to establish a legal framework for removing top political figures if they face extended arrests. As the Opposition remains skeptical, the discussion around the effectiveness and fairness of JPCs continues to heat up ahead of the committee's report submission in the winter session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

