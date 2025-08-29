Scandal and Fall of South Korea's Former First Lady: Kim Keon Hee
Kim Keon Hee, former South Korean first lady, is indicted for bribery amid a martial law crisis involving her husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol. Both are in jail. Kim faces charges like stock fraud and bribery, potentially facing years in prison. Investigations continue into their tumultuous regime.
Kim Keon Hee, the ex-first lady of South Korea, has been officially indicted for bribery and other serious charges, as part of an expanding investigation into the country's martial law disaster. Her husband, ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, is already on trial for insurrection after an attempted martial law implementation.
Amidst this turmoil, special prosecutors appointed following Yoon's removal from office are pursuing separate probes. With her indictment, Kim issued an apology for the distress caused and vowed to defend herself without offering excuses.
The expanding investigations include the indictment of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, accused of abetting the martial law attempt. The debacle has not only led to political upheaval but has also significantly tarnished the reputations of both the ex-president and his wife.
