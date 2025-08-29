Political Storm Erupts After Controversial Comments at Bihar Event

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has launched a scathing attack on the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for 'crossing all limits of shamelessness' after a viral video revealed derogatory remarks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during an INDIA bloc event in Darbhanga, Bihar. Sharma condemned the words attributed to Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, stating, 'The country will never forgive Congress-RJD for this act.'

According to CM Sharma, the opposition parties, including the INDI alliance leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, are unable to accept that 'the son of a poor mother' has risen to the position of Prime Minister. He accused Congress of resorting to abusive language whenever they face electoral defeat, maintaining that this has become a habitual practice.

Echoing Sharma's sentiments, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attributed the situation to the 'provocation' by opposition leaders, which he claims has fueled national uproar. Meanwhile, BJP leader Krishna Singh Kallu has filed a complaint against Congress, demanding a halt to the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra.' In response, the opposition has accused the BJP of using 'irrelevant' issues to distract from real concerns and highlighted the yatra as an effort to address alleged voter list irregularities.

