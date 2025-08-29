U.S. Senators' Timely Visit to Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Deb Fischer have arrived in Taiwan during a critical time, as tensions with China escalate. Both senators, members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, are in Taiwan to discuss the significant security alliance and partnership between the United States and Taiwan.

Senator Wicker emphasized the importance of peace through strength, a concept championed by the late President Ronald Reagan. Their discussions in Taipei aim to fortify existing agreements and explore further cooperation, even as the National Defense Authorization Act is set to be considered in the U.S. Senate.

Their trip happens just before China's planned military parade marking the anniversary of World War Two's conclusion, signaling heightened militaristic postures around Taiwan. Despite Beijing's protests, the U.S. continues to support Taiwan as its primary international ally and arms supplier, amid global security talks.