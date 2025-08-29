Left Menu

Heavy Rains Disrupt Maratha Quota Protests in Mumbai

A brief bout of heavy rain on Friday morning caused disruption for Maratha quota protesters at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Despite the inconvenience, many remained at the protest site. The India Meteorological Department forecasts moderate rain for the next 24 hours. Different parts of the city reported varying rainfall levels.

Heavy Rains Disrupt Maratha Quota Protests in Mumbai
Friday morning witnessed a brief yet intense spell of rain in Mumbai, causing disruption for Maratha quota protesters gathered at Azad Maidan. Many had come in support of activist Manoj Jarange.

Protesters sought shelter as the rain began around 11:30 am, prompting criticism of authorities for inadequate arrangements despite expected large crowds. Rain intensity lessened afterwards, though congestion persisted due to the need for shelter.

The India Meteorological Department has anticipated further rain in the city and suburbs over the next 24 hours. Recent rainfall statistics showed varying levels across different city areas, with Mumbai's island city recording 20.36 mm of rain.

