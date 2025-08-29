Heavy Rains Disrupt Maratha Quota Protests in Mumbai

Friday morning witnessed a brief yet intense spell of rain in Mumbai, causing disruption for Maratha quota protesters gathered at Azad Maidan. Many had come in support of activist Manoj Jarange.

Protesters sought shelter as the rain began around 11:30 am, prompting criticism of authorities for inadequate arrangements despite expected large crowds. Rain intensity lessened afterwards, though congestion persisted due to the need for shelter.

The India Meteorological Department has anticipated further rain in the city and suburbs over the next 24 hours. Recent rainfall statistics showed varying levels across different city areas, with Mumbai's island city recording 20.36 mm of rain.

(With inputs from agencies.)