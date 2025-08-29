Maharashtra Navigates Maratha Quota Tensions Amid OBC Concerns

Maharashtra government officials have indicated readiness to engage in dialogue with Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange. According to ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Jarange's demands are receiving empathetic consideration.

Amidst this, BJP council member Parinay Fuke has issued cautions about acquiescing to what he describes as 'unconstitutional demands,' predicting potential larger demonstrations from OBC communities. This comes as Maratha leader Jarange initiates agitation at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, advocating for Maratha reservations in education and employment.

The government's approach involves examining Jarange's memorandum, with Water Resources Minister Vikhe Patil stating that emerging demands will be open for dialogue. The administration underscores its commitment to resolving the issue without compromising OBC interests, aiming for an equitable resolution through inclusive discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)