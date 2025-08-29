Left Menu

Congress vs BJP: Clash in Patna Sparks Political Controversy

The Congress accused the BJP of vandalizing its office in Patna, amid clashes during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' protest. Rahul Gandhi emphasized truth and non-violence, criticizing the BJP's tactics as political hooliganism. The Congress urged strict action against those responsible for the attack.

In a dramatic turn of events on Friday, the Congress leveled accusations against the BJP for allegedly vandalizing its office in Patna. The former party chief, Rahul Gandhi, denounced the acts, affirming the Congress's commitment to truth and non-violence despite the ongoing chaos.

Violent clashes broke out between Congress and BJP workers during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra,' with Congress party leaders condemning the incident as political hooliganism. Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal emphasized the need for strict action against the accused.

This confrontation follows a contentious video depicting derogatory language towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, further inflaming political tensions. The Congress urges the Bihar Police to take decisive steps to arrest those responsible for the attack.

