Thailand's Political Crossroads: A Call for Constitutional Change
Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of Thailand's People's Party, urges dissolution of parliament within four months. The party won't join any government but supports constitutional amendments. This announcement follows Paetongtarn Shinawatra's dismissal as prime minister, highlighting a pivotal moment in Thailand's political landscape.
In a significant political declaration, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of Thailand's main opposition People's Party, has advocated for the dissolution of parliament within the next four months.
While refraining from joining any governmental coalition, the party is open to supporting other parties that commit to initiating constitutional amendments before the next election. This strategic move underscores the opposition's stance on pivotal reforms for the nation.
The announcement comes on the heels of the court-ordered dismissal of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, thrusting Thailand into a crucial phase of political instability and potential transformation.
