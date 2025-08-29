Political Tensions Escalate Amid Voter Adhikar Yatra Controversy
Tensions surged in Bihar following abuse directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra.' BJP supporters clashed with Congress workers, prompting leaders to demand condemnation and action. As accusations flew, the incident highlighted deep-seated political divides amid calls for accountability and disagreement over culpability.
- Country:
- India
In Bihar, political tensions flared as abusive remarks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' resulted in street conflicts. BJP supporters stormed the state Congress headquarters, with demands for apologies from Gandhi and his allies echoing across political lines.
An arrest was made following the incident in Darbhanga, where expletives were projected over the mic. Meanwhile, BJP workers clashed with Congress counterparts in Patna. State minister Nitin Nabin insisted, "We will not tolerate the insult," demanding redress amid heightened party tensions.
As the Yatra continued, Congress leaders, including Sachin Pilot and K C Venugopal, criticized the BJP's actions and called for government intervention. The clashes underscore the ongoing battle between political narratives, with both sides accusing each other of sabotage and provocation.
