Congress Hits Back at Amit Shah's 'Weapon of Mischievous Distraction' Accusation
Congress has accused Home Minister Amit Shah of spreading misinformation about Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar. Shah called it a 'Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra' and demanded an apology from Gandhi. Tensions between Congress and BJP escalate as allegations fly over recent political events.
The Congress party launched a scathing attack on Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, labeling him a 'Weapon of Mischievous Distraction' and accusing him of malicious defamation. The accusations follow Shah's comments criticizing Rahul Gandhi during an event in Guwahati.
Addressing an audience, Shah asserted that Gandhi should apologize for derogatory remarks allegedly made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. Congress claims Shah is 'rattled' by the positive response to their campaign.
This political tussle comes amid a purported video showing offensive language directed at Modi during the yatra. Both parties have intensified their rhetoric, with Shah accusing Congress of using negative politics to protect its vote bank.
