Left Menu

Israel Declares Dangerous Combat Zone Amidst Gaza Offensive

Israel has announced Gaza's largest city as a combat zone and is in the initial stages of a planned offensive, resulting in international condemnation. The move comes after Israel suspended mid-day pauses intended for aid delivery and recovered the bodies of two hostages, intensifying military operations to dismantle Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gazacity | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:21 IST
Israel Declares Dangerous Combat Zone Amidst Gaza Offensive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel declared Gaza's largest city a dangerous combat zone on Friday, marking the initial stages of a contentious military offensive that has stirred international criticism. The Israeli military has halted mid-day breaks that allowed aid delivery, reporting two hostage recoveries amidst vows to intensify efforts against Hamas.

This military shift occurs weeks after Israel's first announcements of expanding operations in Gaza City, a critical location for thousands facing famine and displacement. Resuming 24-hour combat represents a significant escalation, with attacks in key neighborhoods and massive reservist mobilization characterizing the strategy.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed commitments to retrieve all hostages, while humanitarian groups and global bodies warn of a looming catastrophe. The offensive has heightened barriers for aid agencies, with the UN speculating significant infrastructure loss and the potential displacement of 1 million people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Warns MLA Kushwaha After Bhind Collector Spat

BJP Warns MLA Kushwaha After Bhind Collector Spat

 India
2
Delhi's Record-Breaking Wettest August in 15 Years

Delhi's Record-Breaking Wettest August in 15 Years

 India
3
Tragic End: Relationship Conflict Turns Fatal in Kutch

Tragic End: Relationship Conflict Turns Fatal in Kutch

 India
4
Delhi Metro Heist: Female Gang Busted

Delhi Metro Heist: Female Gang Busted

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025