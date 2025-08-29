Israel Declares Dangerous Combat Zone Amidst Gaza Offensive

Israel declared Gaza's largest city a dangerous combat zone on Friday, marking the initial stages of a contentious military offensive that has stirred international criticism. The Israeli military has halted mid-day breaks that allowed aid delivery, reporting two hostage recoveries amidst vows to intensify efforts against Hamas.

This military shift occurs weeks after Israel's first announcements of expanding operations in Gaza City, a critical location for thousands facing famine and displacement. Resuming 24-hour combat represents a significant escalation, with attacks in key neighborhoods and massive reservist mobilization characterizing the strategy.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed commitments to retrieve all hostages, while humanitarian groups and global bodies warn of a looming catastrophe. The offensive has heightened barriers for aid agencies, with the UN speculating significant infrastructure loss and the potential displacement of 1 million people.

