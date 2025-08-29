Left Menu

Thailand's Political Turmoil: Shinawatra Dynasty's Challenge

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been removed from office by the Constitutional Court for an ethics violation, marking another setback for the Shinawatra political dynasty. The ruling led to political uncertainty and intense coalition negotiations amid a backdrop of stalled reforms and a struggling economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:34 IST
Thailand's Political Turmoil: Shinawatra Dynasty's Challenge
Paetongtarn Shinawatra

In a significant political upheaval, Thailand's Constitutional Court ousted Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for ethics violations, marking yet another blow to the influential Shinawatra political dynasty.

The ethics scandal, stemming from a leaked phone call with Cambodia's former leader, paired with a border conflict, resulted in Paetongtarn's premature exit from office.

The ruling highlights the fierce ongoing power struggle in Thailand, as the Pheu Thai party faces intense negotiations to maintain control, while the nation's economy flounders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone or Airplane? Flight Misidentification Sparks Legal Warnings

Drone or Airplane? Flight Misidentification Sparks Legal Warnings

 India
2
Dollar Dynamics: U.S. Inflation Impacts Global Currency Markets

Dollar Dynamics: U.S. Inflation Impacts Global Currency Markets

 Global
3
India and US in High-Stakes Trade Talk: Challenges and Prospects

India and US in High-Stakes Trade Talk: Challenges and Prospects

 India
4
Enforcement Directorate Embraces Sports Day Spirit

Enforcement Directorate Embraces Sports Day Spirit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025