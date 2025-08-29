Thailand's Political Turmoil: Shinawatra Dynasty's Challenge
Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been removed from office by the Constitutional Court for an ethics violation, marking another setback for the Shinawatra political dynasty. The ruling led to political uncertainty and intense coalition negotiations amid a backdrop of stalled reforms and a struggling economy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:34 IST
In a significant political upheaval, Thailand's Constitutional Court ousted Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for ethics violations, marking yet another blow to the influential Shinawatra political dynasty.
The ethics scandal, stemming from a leaked phone call with Cambodia's former leader, paired with a border conflict, resulted in Paetongtarn's premature exit from office.
The ruling highlights the fierce ongoing power struggle in Thailand, as the Pheu Thai party faces intense negotiations to maintain control, while the nation's economy flounders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pheu Thai Party Nominates New Prime Ministerial Candidate
Samoa's Electoral Showdown: Prime Ministerial Race and Political Stalwarts
Thai PM Ousted in Constitutional Ethics Violation
Thailand's Political Tides: The Rise and Fall of Paetongtarn Shinawatra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Japan on two-day visit.