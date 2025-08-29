Thailand's Political Turmoil: Shinawatra Dynasty's Challenge

In a significant political upheaval, Thailand's Constitutional Court ousted Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for ethics violations, marking yet another blow to the influential Shinawatra political dynasty.

The ethics scandal, stemming from a leaked phone call with Cambodia's former leader, paired with a border conflict, resulted in Paetongtarn's premature exit from office.

The ruling highlights the fierce ongoing power struggle in Thailand, as the Pheu Thai party faces intense negotiations to maintain control, while the nation's economy flounders.

