Protests Erupt Over West Bengal OBC Policy
BJP MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato and several protesters were detained before marching to the West Bengal assembly against the state’s OBC policy. The protest opposed the inclusion of a minority community in the OBC list, citing unfair reservation practices by the Mamata Banerjee government.
BJP MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato was detained along with several other protesters before they could begin a march to the West Bengal assembly on Friday. The protest, organized to oppose the state's OBC policy, was intercepted by police near College Street-Surya Sen Street.
The protestors, including Mahato, expressed strong opposition to the West Bengal government's decision to include a minority community within the OBC list, arguing that it was unjust as the community already benefited from existing reservations.
Mahato criticized the Mamata Banerjee government for following 'appeasement politics', stating it failed to elevate both minorities and OBCs. The protestors had earlier caused traffic disruptions on College Street-Bowbazar. Around 100 members involved in the demonstration were taken into custody.
