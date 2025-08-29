Left Menu

Maratha Quota Movement Leader's Hunger Strike at Azad Maidan: An Unyielding Demand for Justice

Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange initiated an indefinite hunger strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, vowing to stay until the community's demands for reservation are met. Thousands faced transportation challenges as massive support gathered at the site. State officials hint at dialogues but caution against unconstitutional demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange has embarked on an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, determined not to leave the site until the community's demands are addressed. This move disrupted the city's usual routine, causing traffic congestion and difficulties for commuters across the city.

The protest emphasizes the community's demand for a 10 per cent reservation under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. Clad in saffron apparel, supporters welcomed Jarange, who remains steadfast in his demands and insists the state government must act.

While Maharashtra officials express readiness to engage with Jarange, some caution about potential wider unrest if demands are perceived as unconstitutional. The protest, marked by substantial public support, presents a significant challenge for authorities as they seek to maintain order amidst growing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

