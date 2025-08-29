Amit Shah Rallies Support for BJP in Assam with Development Promise
Union Home Minister Amit Shah advocated for BJP's continued rule in Assam, citing ongoing developmental initiatives by PM Modi and CM Sarma. He criticized Congress's alleged links with Pakistan and emphasized BJP's efforts in removing infiltrators and promoting regional peace. The party aims for a third consecutive term.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a strong stance against the Congress party on Friday, as he rallied support for the BJP in Assam, asserting that the state's leadership should not have links to Pakistan. Shah's comments were directed towards state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi amid allegations concerning his connections.
Shah confidently declared that the BJP-led NDA will form Assam's government for a third consecutive term next year. This assertion is based on extensive development work initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Shah extolled the state's progress in areas like job creation and women's education.
The Union Home Minister further derided Congress, citing its alleged sympathies with infiltrators and corruption. Shah celebrated the BJP's actions to reclaim land from infiltrators and maintain cultural heritage sites. He also highlighted the Modi government's efforts in maintaining peace in Assam and the Northeast, the conclusion of peace accords, and new economic initiatives like a major semiconductor project by the Tatas.
