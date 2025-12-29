Amit Shah Urges Assam to Choose Development Over Infiltration
Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged Assam's citizens to elect a government focused on progress and preventing infiltration in upcoming assembly elections. Shah highlighted the state's growth under BJP leadership and criticized Congress for past infiltration issues, emphasizing cultural and economic development.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called upon the citizens of Assam to elect a government committed to curbing infiltration and advancing development in the upcoming assembly polls.
Speaking at the inauguration of a 5,000-seat auditorium, Shah credited the BJP government for the substantial progress achieved in Assam over the past decade. He appealed for another five-year mandate to ensure every infiltrator is identified and expelled.
The minister criticized the Congress for encouraging infiltration for vote bank politics, asserting that it threatens the state's identity. Shah highlighted the BJP's efforts towards a 'cultural and economic renaissance,' exemplified by the newly inaugurated 'Jyoti-Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
