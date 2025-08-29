Left Menu

Thailand's Political Landscape: Pheu Thai Party's Prominent Role

Thailand's acting premier, Phumtham Wechayachai, confirmed the Pheu Thai party's central role in forming a government after the prime minister's dismissal. The party, part of the ruling coalition, plans to nominate Chaikasem Nitisiri, a 77-year-old former attorney general, for the prime minister position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:01 IST
Thailand's Political Landscape: Pheu Thai Party's Prominent Role
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's political scene remains steady as the ruling coalition continues its partnership, according to acting premier Phumtham Wechayachai. The Pheu Thai party is set to play a pivotal role in government formation, especially after the recent dismissal of the prime minister.

Phumtham Wechayachai, alongside key coalition allies, addressed the press to reaffirm confidence in the coalition's unity and the party's strategic leadership in nominating a suitable candidate for the prime minister position.

The Pheu Thai party intends to nominate Chaikasem Nitisiri, a seasoned 77-year-old former attorney general, despite no official candidacy names being released during the conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone or Airplane? Flight Misidentification Sparks Legal Warnings

Drone or Airplane? Flight Misidentification Sparks Legal Warnings

 India
2
Dollar Dynamics: U.S. Inflation Impacts Global Currency Markets

Dollar Dynamics: U.S. Inflation Impacts Global Currency Markets

 Global
3
India and US in High-Stakes Trade Talk: Challenges and Prospects

India and US in High-Stakes Trade Talk: Challenges and Prospects

 India
4
Enforcement Directorate Embraces Sports Day Spirit

Enforcement Directorate Embraces Sports Day Spirit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025