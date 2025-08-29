Thailand's Political Landscape: Pheu Thai Party's Prominent Role

Thailand's political scene remains steady as the ruling coalition continues its partnership, according to acting premier Phumtham Wechayachai. The Pheu Thai party is set to play a pivotal role in government formation, especially after the recent dismissal of the prime minister.

Phumtham Wechayachai, alongside key coalition allies, addressed the press to reaffirm confidence in the coalition's unity and the party's strategic leadership in nominating a suitable candidate for the prime minister position.

The Pheu Thai party intends to nominate Chaikasem Nitisiri, a seasoned 77-year-old former attorney general, despite no official candidacy names being released during the conference.

