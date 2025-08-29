Left Menu

Japan-India Alliance: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Challenges

Prime Ministers Shigeru Ishiba of Japan and Narendra Modi of India agreed to deepen economic and security ties to counter U.S. tariffs and China's influence. They pledged collaboration in technological sectors and defense, with an aim to enhance supply chains and increase private investment in India.

Updated: 29-08-2025 17:53 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, Japan and India have embarked on a journey to solidify their economic and security ties amidst new global challenges. During a joint press announcement in Tokyo, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the mutual benefits of cooperation between the two nations.

The leaders discussed plans to boost defense cooperation in the Indo-Pacific over the next decade while enhancing supply chains and investments in various technological fields, including AI and space exploration. As part of this effort, Japan plans to inject 10 trillion yen in private-sector investment into India. The duo also agreed on increasing skilled worker exchanges.

This alliance comes as both countries seek to counteract China's growing regional influence and navigate the recent tariffs imposed by the U.S. on Indian goods. Modi's visit forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen India's diplomatic networks, continuing with a summit meeting in China.

