Kharge Accuses Modi Govt of Exploiting Religion for Electoral Gains

In a sharp critique of the Modi government, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the ruling party of leveraging religion for electoral gains. Kharge highlighted the recent celebrations at Somnath temple, alleging they were strategically timed with forthcoming state elections.

Speaking at a public event, Kharge questioned the timing of such celebrations and urged the public to resist divisive tactics. He also denounced the replacement of the MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G act, framing it as detrimental to employment opportunities for the poor.

In Karnataka, he addressed educational inequalities, urging the completion of teacher vacancies in the Kalyana Karnataka region. Kharge appealed to Deputy CM D K Shivakumar for equitable regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)