Kharge Accuses Modi Govt of Exploiting Religion for Electoral Gains
AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Prime Minister Modi and the BJP for using religion for electoral advantage, citing recent events at Somnath temple. He urged unity against divisive politics and called for a return of MGNREGA, expressing concern over educational and developmental disparities in Karnataka.
In a sharp critique of the Modi government, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the ruling party of leveraging religion for electoral gains. Kharge highlighted the recent celebrations at Somnath temple, alleging they were strategically timed with forthcoming state elections.
Speaking at a public event, Kharge questioned the timing of such celebrations and urged the public to resist divisive tactics. He also denounced the replacement of the MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G act, framing it as detrimental to employment opportunities for the poor.
In Karnataka, he addressed educational inequalities, urging the completion of teacher vacancies in the Kalyana Karnataka region. Kharge appealed to Deputy CM D K Shivakumar for equitable regional development.
