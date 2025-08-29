Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Flare Between France and Russia Over Macron's Remarks

French President Emmanuel Macron's recent comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin has drawn significant backlash from Russia. Macron described Putin as 'an ogre at our gates', leading to criticism from Russian officials who see such statements as unbecoming of a head of state and insulting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:03 IST
Diplomatic tensions between France and Russia have escalated following a controversial remark by French President Emmanuel Macron. In an interview last week, Macron referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin as 'an ogre at our gates', a statement that has been met with severe criticism from Moscow.

Speaking on Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned Macron's comments, labeling them as 'unworthy of a head of state'. She accused Macron of frequently making strange and insulting remarks towards Russia, often crossing the boundary of diplomatic decency.

The incident marks a continuation of strained relations between the two countries, largely driven by France's support for Ukraine and Russia's growing impatience with Western criticism. It remains to be seen how this latest diplomatic dispute will impact ongoing geopolitical dynamics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

