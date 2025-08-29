Left Menu

Legal Showdown: Trump vs. Fed Governor Cook

A federal judge is reviewing President Trump's attempt to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook amid allegations of mortgage fraud, which she denies. The case could challenge the Fed's independence and may reach the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump's actions unsettle currency markets, hinting at global economic implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:41 IST
Legal Showdown: Trump vs. Fed Governor Cook
Federal Reserve Governor

This Friday, a federal judge will assess whether President Donald Trump can lawfully dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, who has filed a lawsuit against him. Cook, sued on grounds that Trump's claim of her prior mortgage fraud involvement is baseless and an excuse to dismiss her.

The hearing in Washington, led by U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb, could have significant ramifications for the Federal Reserve's independence. Concerns arising from the court's decision may impact global markets, as seen when the U.S. dollar dropped following Trump's removal threat.

Cook refutes the mortgage fraud claims, stating that even if true, they do not justify her removal since the alleged actions predate her confirmation. The outcome of this high-stakes legal battle may ultimately rest with the U.S. Supreme Court.

TRENDING

1
20th Delhi Half Marathon Unveiled: A Tribute to Fitness and Heritage

20th Delhi Half Marathon Unveiled: A Tribute to Fitness and Heritage

 India
2
Panchkula Urges Caution Amid Continuous Rainfall and Landslides

Panchkula Urges Caution Amid Continuous Rainfall and Landslides

 India
3
Voter ID Card Chaos: Congress Uncovers 200 Cards in Mumbra

Voter ID Card Chaos: Congress Uncovers 200 Cards in Mumbra

 India
4
Nepal Appoints New Police Chief: Chandra Kuber Khapung

Nepal Appoints New Police Chief: Chandra Kuber Khapung

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025