Akhilesh Yadav Confident of Victory in Bihar Assembly Elections

Akhilesh Yadav expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc will defeat the BJP-led NDA in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. He aligned with Congress for Voter Adhikar Yatra, criticized BJP's language, and alleged election manipulation by the Election Commission in favor of BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:49 IST
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc, which last year successfully challenged the NDA in the Lok Sabha elections, will emerge victorious against the BJP-led coalition in the forthcoming Bihar assembly polls.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, poised to join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra, was addressing queries from journalists when he made these remarks. Yadav was questioned about foul language allegedly used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to which he responded by criticizing the BJP's own history of insults.

Furthermore, Yadav chastised the BJP for their silence on international matters like the U.S. tariff hikes and accused the Election Commission of manipulation to favor the BJP. He reminisced about past electoral victories in Uttar Pradesh that led to the BJP's Lok Sabha decline, asserting it's now Bihar's turn to see change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

