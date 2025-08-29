Ibram Shekhar Takes Charge: A New Era for BSP Telangana

Ibram Shekhar, the newly appointed president of the Bahujan Samaj Party's Telangana unit, officially assumed his role on Friday, marking a significant event for the party.

In his address to party members and media, Shekhar stressed the importance of creating smaller states to politically empower Bahujans, reaffirming the BSP's commitment to Telangana's statehood.

Shekhar's leadership was warmly welcomed by the party's leaders and supporters from across the state, recalling the party's crucial backing during the fight for separate statehood.

(With inputs from agencies.)