Jharkhand Bids Farewell to Political Stalwart Ramdas Soren

The political community in Jharkhand came together on Friday as Chief Minister Hemant Soren, alongside his wife Kalpana, paid homage during the 'sanskar bhoj' for former education minister Ramdas Soren in Jamshedpur.

Chief Minister Soren, while offering floral tributes to Ramdas Soren's portrait, expressed his condolences to the family, emphasizing the great void left by the deaths of prominent political figures, Ramdas and Shibu Soren.

Ramdas Soren, who was serving as the East Singhbhum district president of JMM, passed away on August 15 following a brain injury. The Shraddh ceremony saw attendance from numerous dignitaries, including Governor Santosh Gangwar and several key state ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)