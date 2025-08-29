Bangladesh Braces for Unprecedented Election Challenges

In a significant development, Bangladesh's Election Commission has declared the upcoming national election as the most perilous in the nation's electoral history. Scheduled for February, these elections come amid heightened political tensions and social unrest.

Speaking at a training session for election officials, Election Commissioner M Anwarul Islam Sarker emphasized the unpredictable challenges ahead. The Commission has released an election roadmap that has received mixed responses from political parties, with some factions expressing skepticism and others backing the outlined strategies.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, currently leading the interim government, faces skepticism from Jamaat-e-Islami and the newly established National Citizen Party. Concerns over maintaining electoral integrity and avoiding past disruptions remain high as the country prepares for the polls.