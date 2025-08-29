Left Menu

Rajasthan Assembly Prepares for Historic 16th Session Kickoff

The 16th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly's fourth session is set to begin on September 1. Speaker Vasudev Devnani has ensured the necessary arrangements with Assembly Secretariat officials for its smooth operation and highlighted the importance of coordination and preparedness among officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:58 IST
The upcoming fourth session of the 16th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is scheduled to begin on September 1, marking an important event in the state's legislative calendar. Speaker Vasudev Devnani, along with senior officials, reviewed the intensive preparations required to facilitate the smooth functioning of the House.

During a meeting with the Assembly Secretariat team, Devnani stressed the importance of ensuring all necessary measures are in place, emphasizing the need for officials to remain updated with legislative procedures. He called for flawless coordination between departments to address any technical challenges faced by legislators.

Additionally, he assessed protocols concerning session questions, security, media entry, and other requisite aspects. As per officials, approximately 70 percent of the questions for this session have been submitted via the NeVA online portal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

