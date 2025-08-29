Left Menu

Europe Stands Defiant Against U.S. Criticism on Digital Legislation

France and Germany defended Europe's right to legislate on technology after U.S. President Donald Trump criticised EU digital service rules. French President Macron and German Chancellor Merz asserted EU sovereignty in regulating digital markets against U.S. threats of tariffs over perceived discriminatory digital taxes.

29-08-2025
France and Germany have taken a firm stand in defending Europe's legislative autonomy in technology matters following criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump's remarks targeted European digital service regulations, alleging they unfairly discriminate against American tech firms.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in a joint press conference, rejected Trump's threats of tariffs on countries with digital taxes. Macron emphasized the sovereignty of the EU and its national parliaments in making such regulations, while Merz highlighted the importance of maintaining independence in EU policy-making, refuting any coercion.

The European Commission reiterated its right to oversee economic activities within its borders, dismissing allegations of targeting U.S. companies. They maintained that the Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act are designed to curb tech giants' power and ensure safe digital environments for all platforms in the bloc.

