Maharashtra MLA Pushes for Special Assembly Session on Maratha Quota

Samadhan Awatade, a BJP MLA, urged the Maharashtra assembly to hold a special session to address the Maratha reservation issue, amid growing agitation led by Manoj Jarange-Patil. The demand for community quota has intensified with ongoing protests and previous legislative efforts facing judicial challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:50 IST
Maharashtra BJP MLA Samadhan Awatade has called on the state assembly to organize a special one-day session to swiftly address the Maratha reservation issue. This request comes in response to escalating protests at Azad Maidan led by Manoj Jarange-Patil.

Awatade emphasized the urgency in a letter to Speaker Rahul Narwekar, citing Jarange's indefinite fast that has galvanized widespread support from the Maratha community. The demand for reservation has gained momentum, with a prominent call for inclusion in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

The issue roots back to February 2024, when a 10 per cent reservation bill for Marathas was passed but faced legal hurdles. The current push indicates increasing pressure on the state government to resolve the socio-political challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

