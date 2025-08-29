Debate Ignites Over RSS Chief's Views on Islam and Society

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent statements on various societal issues have stirred a heated political debate. His remarks, which touched upon topics such as Islam's place in India and the retirement age for politicians, have prompted reactions from both opposition parties and Muslim scholars.

The opposition, led by Congress, accused Bhagwat of doublespeak, highlighting contradictions in his statements regarding retirement age. AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the RSS leader for comments perceived as hostile towards Muslims. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav lamented what he called a double standard in Bhagwat's words.

Conversely, Muslim scholars commended Bhagwat's calls for unity between Hindus and Muslims, appreciating his affirmation that Islam has a secure place in India. They also acknowledged his stance against reclaiming disputed religious sites, like Kashi and Mathura, as a step towards religious harmony.