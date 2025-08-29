Visa Restrictions Tightened for Palestinian Officials by US

In a significant move, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has revoked the visas of key Palestinian officials, marking a shift in the US's diplomatic approach towards Palestine just before the UN General Assembly's annual meeting.

The State Department announced that both existing visas have been rescinded and new applications rejected, framing the move as a strategy to hold Palestinian authorities accountable for undermining peace efforts. The decision aligns with recent US policies imposing stricter visa controls on Palestinians.

Amid heightened tensions, the revocation affects the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organisation representatives but allows for limited UN operations. President Mahmoud Abbas is still expected to attend the UN meeting, with plans to address global leaders.