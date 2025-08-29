Left Menu

Maratha Agitation Intensifies: Protesters Camp Out in Mumbai

Hundreds from Maharashtra are in Mumbai rallying for Maratha reservations, led by Manoj Jarange on hunger strike. Equipped for a prolonged protest, they demand inclusion in the OBC quota, seeking fair access to jobs and education. More supporters may join if the government remains unresponsive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 23:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of demonstrators have descended upon Mumbai, arriving by pickup vans and trucks, to participate in a significant protest demanding reservations for the Maratha community.

Organized around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus near Azad Maidan where Manoj Jarange is on an indefinite hunger strike, the city has become a hotspot for this urgent agitation.

Protesters express firm resolve to stay until their demands for government job and educational reservations are met, insisting on recognition within the Other Backward Class (OBC) quota.

(With inputs from agencies.)

