Trump Ends Kamala Harris' Extended Secret Service Protection Amid Political Tensions

President Donald Trump has taken the significant step of canceling Secret Service protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris, a noted political adversary and 2024 Democratic presidential rival. A senior White House official confirmed this action, highlighting a deviation from the traditional protocol that grants former vice presidents security for six months post-office. Harris' extended security, initially extended until January 2026 by President Joe Biden, is set to end on September 1.

Harris, who is gearing up for a 15-city book tour in September for her memoir "107 Days," had her status as a Democratic nominee for 107 days after Biden withdrew from the race. She later lost the presidential race to Trump in November. The decision to rescind her security reportedly emerged from a letter sent to Harris Thursday, which was initially reported by CNN.

This decision has sparked political controversy, with critics such as U.S. Senator Adam Schiff condemning it as an act of "retribution". Schiff points to this as a pattern, citing the removal of security for other Trump critics, including John Bolton and Biden's children, as evidence of a politically motivated agenda.

