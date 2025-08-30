Left Menu

Trump Ends Kamala Harris' Extended Secret Service Protection Amid Political Tensions

President Donald Trump has terminated Secret Service protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris, despite the norm allowing such protection post-tenure. Harris, a political opponent in 2024, had her security extended to January 2026. The decision follows other controversial actions by Trump concerning security details of political adversaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 00:07 IST
Trump Ends Kamala Harris' Extended Secret Service Protection Amid Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has taken the significant step of canceling Secret Service protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris, a noted political adversary and 2024 Democratic presidential rival. A senior White House official confirmed this action, highlighting a deviation from the traditional protocol that grants former vice presidents security for six months post-office. Harris' extended security, initially extended until January 2026 by President Joe Biden, is set to end on September 1.

Harris, who is gearing up for a 15-city book tour in September for her memoir "107 Days," had her status as a Democratic nominee for 107 days after Biden withdrew from the race. She later lost the presidential race to Trump in November. The decision to rescind her security reportedly emerged from a letter sent to Harris Thursday, which was initially reported by CNN.

This decision has sparked political controversy, with critics such as U.S. Senator Adam Schiff condemning it as an act of "retribution". Schiff points to this as a pattern, citing the removal of security for other Trump critics, including John Bolton and Biden's children, as evidence of a politically motivated agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Visa Denials Ignite Debate Over Palestinian Representation at UN

US Visa Denials Ignite Debate Over Palestinian Representation at UN

 Global
2
Victor Lai Makes Canadian Badminton History

Victor Lai Makes Canadian Badminton History

 France
3
Tennis Thrills at U.S. Open: Pegula and Rybakina Shine Amidst Fierce Battles

Tennis Thrills at U.S. Open: Pegula and Rybakina Shine Amidst Fierce Battles

 Global
4
Jim O'Neill Takes Reins at CDC Amid Controversies

Jim O'Neill Takes Reins at CDC Amid Controversies

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025