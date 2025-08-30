Left Menu

BJP Workers Protest Rahul Gandhi with Controversial Doormat Stunt

BJP supporters placed a photo of Rahul Gandhi on a doormat to protest his alleged offensive comments about PM Narendra Modi. Surendra Chaudhary, a BJP leader, expressed plans to print Gandhi's photo on tissue paper as further protest against his remarks made in Bihar's Darbhanga rally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 30-08-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 01:01 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, BJP workers in Bihar's Darbhanga took to protest against Rahul Gandhi by using his photograph as a doormat. This act was in response to the senior Congress leader's alleged offensive remarks aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent rally.

The demonstrators, reportedly supporters of BJP leader Surendra Chaudhary, expressed their outrage over what they perceived as disrespect towards the Prime Minister and his family. Chaudhary indicated that the controversial protest might escalate, with plans to have Gandhi's image printed on tissue paper for further use.

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of crossing the boundaries of political decorum, Chaudhary highlighted a personal attack on Modi and his late mother, urging Gandhi to self-reflect before criticizing others. The incident underscores heightened political tensions and the fierce rivalry between the BJP and Congress parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

