Telangana Assembly Pays Tribute to Late MLA Maganti Gopinath

The Telangana Legislative Assembly honored the late BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath, who passed away in June. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy led the session, recalling Gopinath's political journey from TDP to BRS. Gopinath was known for his influence in Jubilee Hills and his contributions to cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-08-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 13:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Legislative Assembly convened on Saturday to pay solemn respects to the late Maganti Gopinath, a notable BRS MLA from Jubilee Hills, who succumbed to a heart attack earlier in June.

The Assembly's monsoon session was initiated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who proposed a motion to commemorate Gopinath's contributions to politics and his transition from TDP to BRS. His early political endeavors included leading TDP's Youth Wing and directing the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority.

Gopinath's legacy extended beyond politics; he was also instrumental in film production and innovated cultural practices in Hyderabad. His demise marks a significant loss to the Jubilee Hills constituency. The Assembly session was concluded with an adjournment by Speaker G Prasad Kumar until Sunday.

