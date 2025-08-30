Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of 'Vote Chori' in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, sharply criticized the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government on Saturday over its handling of the electoral roll revision process in Bihar. Speaking at the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Ara, Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of engaging in 'vote chori' or stealing votes, claiming this undermines India's democratic system.

Gandhi, addressing supporters in Bhojpur's district headquarters, labeled the electoral roll revision an attack on the Constitution, emphasizing that voting is a fundamental right assured to all citizens, including Dalits, minorities, and women. He alleged that the BJP-led NDA government, which he claims was successful in vote manipulation in Maharashtra and beyond, is now targeting Bihar.

Holding the Constitution aloft, Gandhi called the revision process a ploy to disenfranchise voters and urged the commencement of a nationwide movement to protect electoral rights. His remarks have sparked further debate on India's electoral integrity, as the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' aims to prevent further alleged vote thefts.

(With inputs from agencies.)