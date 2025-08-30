Left Menu

Modi's Strategic Visit: Reviving India-China Ties Amid Global Economic Volatility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits China for the SCO summit amid fluctuating India-US relations due to US tariff policies. Discussions with President Xi Jinping aim to strengthen India-China ties affected by recent border disputes. Modi emphasizes cooperation for global economic stability, underlining the importance of amicable relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tianjin | Updated: 30-08-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 16:09 IST
Modi's Strategic Visit: Reviving India-China Ties Amid Global Economic Volatility
  • Country:
  • China

In a visit marked by geopolitical significance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in China, resuming diplomatic engagement after a seven-year hiatus. With India's relations with the US under strain due to tariff issues, Modi's discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping assume heightened importance.

The meeting, scheduled alongside the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, aims to address the economic ties between the two Asian giants. Talks are expected to focus on repairing relations strained by the 2020 border clash in eastern Ladakh.

Ahead of his journey, Modi highlighted the necessity for India and China to collaborate in stabilizing the global economic order, a sentiment echoed in an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun, emphasizing that strengthened ties could foster regional and global peace and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UP has so far provided 12,500 acres of land for defence manufacturing nodes: CM Adityanath.

UP has so far provided 12,500 acres of land for defence manufacturing nodes:...

 India
2
Constitutional amendment necessary to resolve reservations issue, says NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar.

Constitutional amendment necessary to resolve reservations issue, says NCP (...

 India
3
Arrests Made in Attack on West Bengal Congress Office

Arrests Made in Attack on West Bengal Congress Office

 India
4
Brahmos missile, which now has facility in Lucknow, recently displayed its might during Operation Sindoor: CM Adityanath.

Brahmos missile, which now has facility in Lucknow, recently displayed its m...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025