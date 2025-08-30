Modi's Strategic Visit: Reviving India-China Ties Amid Global Economic Volatility

In a visit marked by geopolitical significance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in China, resuming diplomatic engagement after a seven-year hiatus. With India's relations with the US under strain due to tariff issues, Modi's discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping assume heightened importance.

The meeting, scheduled alongside the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, aims to address the economic ties between the two Asian giants. Talks are expected to focus on repairing relations strained by the 2020 border clash in eastern Ladakh.

Ahead of his journey, Modi highlighted the necessity for India and China to collaborate in stabilizing the global economic order, a sentiment echoed in an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun, emphasizing that strengthened ties could foster regional and global peace and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)