'Adivasi Mahadarbar: A Tribal Resistance Against Land Acquisition'

In a bold move to safeguard tribal lands, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren announced the organization of an 'Adivasi Mahadarbar' in October. The assembly aims to galvanize tribal leaders and strategize against land acquisition intended for a state-run health institution.

Soren, who faced house arrest, joined thousands in the 'Hal Joto, Ropa Ropo' demonstration at the proposed RIMS-2 hospital site. The Rs 1,074-crore project has sparked significant concern among tribal groups, farmers, and landowners. Addressing these worries, Soren stated that development should not come at the expense of agricultural land.

Emphasizing his commitment, Soren denounced accusations against tribal communities, asserting their rights to protest and rejecting claims of outsider involvement. He criticized the state for privileging outsiders over tribal residents. Soren insists on resistance until the community's grievances are genuinely addressed.