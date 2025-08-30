Left Menu

'Adivasi Mahadarbar: A Tribal Resistance Against Land Acquisition'

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren leads a tribal protest against land acquisition for RIMS-2 hospital. Soren, under house arrest, supports the 'Hal Joto, Ropa Ropo' protest, urging the government to refrain from taking agricultural land. He promises continued resistance against displacement of tribal communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 30-08-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 16:30 IST
'Adivasi Mahadarbar: A Tribal Resistance Against Land Acquisition'
Champai Soren
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to safeguard tribal lands, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren announced the organization of an 'Adivasi Mahadarbar' in October. The assembly aims to galvanize tribal leaders and strategize against land acquisition intended for a state-run health institution.

Soren, who faced house arrest, joined thousands in the 'Hal Joto, Ropa Ropo' demonstration at the proposed RIMS-2 hospital site. The Rs 1,074-crore project has sparked significant concern among tribal groups, farmers, and landowners. Addressing these worries, Soren stated that development should not come at the expense of agricultural land.

Emphasizing his commitment, Soren denounced accusations against tribal communities, asserting their rights to protest and rejecting claims of outsider involvement. He criticized the state for privileging outsiders over tribal residents. Soren insists on resistance until the community's grievances are genuinely addressed.

TRENDING

1
UP has so far provided 12,500 acres of land for defence manufacturing nodes: CM Adityanath.

UP has so far provided 12,500 acres of land for defence manufacturing nodes:...

 India
2
Constitutional amendment necessary to resolve reservations issue, says NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar.

Constitutional amendment necessary to resolve reservations issue, says NCP (...

 India
3
Arrests Made in Attack on West Bengal Congress Office

Arrests Made in Attack on West Bengal Congress Office

 India
4
Brahmos missile, which now has facility in Lucknow, recently displayed its might during Operation Sindoor: CM Adityanath.

Brahmos missile, which now has facility in Lucknow, recently displayed its m...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025