The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared the recent economic data showing a 7.8% growth in India's GDP for April-June as a significant rebuttal to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who previously labeled the nation as a 'dead economy.'

This growth, the highest in five quarters, is largely attributed to the strong performance of the agricultural sector, showcasing the country's potential for recovery and development even amidst global economic challenges such as US tariffs.

BJP officials, including Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, have emphasized that this growth reflects the tenacity of Indian farmers, scientists, and citizens under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, with BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya suggesting it undermines Gandhi's credibility.