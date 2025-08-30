Left Menu

India's GDP Surge: The 'Dead Economy' Debunked

India's economy grew by 7.8% in April-June, countering Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's assertion of a 'dead economy.' The growth, largely attributed to the agricultural sector, signals the country's resilience. BJP officials view this as a vindication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and an indicator of India's potential for self-reliance and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 16:35 IST
India's GDP Surge: The 'Dead Economy' Debunked
economy
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared the recent economic data showing a 7.8% growth in India's GDP for April-June as a significant rebuttal to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who previously labeled the nation as a 'dead economy.'

This growth, the highest in five quarters, is largely attributed to the strong performance of the agricultural sector, showcasing the country's potential for recovery and development even amidst global economic challenges such as US tariffs.

BJP officials, including Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, have emphasized that this growth reflects the tenacity of Indian farmers, scientists, and citizens under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, with BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya suggesting it undermines Gandhi's credibility.

TRENDING

1
UP has so far provided 12,500 acres of land for defence manufacturing nodes: CM Adityanath.

UP has so far provided 12,500 acres of land for defence manufacturing nodes:...

 India
2
Constitutional amendment necessary to resolve reservations issue, says NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar.

Constitutional amendment necessary to resolve reservations issue, says NCP (...

 India
3
Arrests Made in Attack on West Bengal Congress Office

Arrests Made in Attack on West Bengal Congress Office

 India
4
Brahmos missile, which now has facility in Lucknow, recently displayed its might during Operation Sindoor: CM Adityanath.

Brahmos missile, which now has facility in Lucknow, recently displayed its m...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025