Controversy Erupts Over Revocation of Palestinian President's US Visa

The US government has revoked Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' visa, just weeks before critical UN and international meetings focused on Middle East peace. This move has sparked calls from Palestinian officials and other international actors for the US to reconsider its decision, emphasizing potential impacts on peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramallah | Updated: 30-08-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 18:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial step, the United States has revoked the visa of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, an action prompting an outcry just weeks ahead of key United Nations and international peace conferences.

The decision, unveiled by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, also affects 80 other Palestinian officials and comes before the UN's annual General Assembly. Speaking from Ramallah, Palestinian presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh criticized the move, urging countries globally to press the Trump administration to reverse the visa revocations.

France and Saudi Arabia are notably co-hosting an imminent conference focused on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, pushing for a long-discussed two-state solution. The State Department defended its actions, citing national security interests and the need for the Palestinian Authority to be held accountable for undermining peace efforts. Meanwhile, the United Nations seeks clarification on this contentious development.

