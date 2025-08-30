Political Tensions Escalate in West Bengal: Key Arrests Made

Three persons have been detained in connection with a recent assault on the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters, the police confirmed on Saturday.

According to senior police officials, Santosh Rajwa, a primary suspect, was apprehended alongside two accomplices for vandalizing photographs of Rahul Gandhi, ripping apart placards and threatening bystanders. The group also reportedly burned tires outside the office.

Authorities are actively seeking local BJP leader Rakesh Singh, accused of orchestrating the attack, which was allegedly a protest against derogatory statements made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Congress event in Bihar. Political tensions have since escalated, with parties organizing protests and counter-protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)