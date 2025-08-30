Maratha Quota Protest Escalates: Thousands Rally Behind Activist Jarange

On Saturday, crowds supporting quota activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike grew significantly, as thousands of Maratha protesters converged around Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

With the rain abating, demonstrators blocked roads outside prominent sites, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and municipal buildings, causing traffic disruptions.

Protesters, many wearing saffron scarves, remained undeterred, cooking meals on the streets and demanding government action for reservations. Despite challenges, Jarange's appeal ensured that the police estimate of 30,000 protestors staying overnight was upheld.