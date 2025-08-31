Left Menu

Remembering Pranab Mukherjee: The Statesman Who Fortified India's Democracy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma honored Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary. A Bharat Ratna awardee, Mukherjee strengthened India's democracy through decades of public service, holding key ministerial roles and leading as President. He was pivotal in Indian politics, contributing significantly to the Congress party.

On Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid homage to former President Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary, recognizing his pivotal contributions to India's democratic framework.

Sarma described Mukherjee, a Bharat Ratna laureate, as an 'exceptional parliamentarian, scholar, and statesman' who unwaveringly dedicated his life to fortifying India's democratic structure.

Having served as India's 13th President from 2012, Mukherjee's political legacy spans over five decades where he held key roles in ministries and was a significant figure in the Congress Working Committee. Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020, at 84.

(With inputs from agencies.)

