Remembering Pranab Mukherjee: The Statesman Who Fortified India's Democracy

On Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid homage to former President Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary, recognizing his pivotal contributions to India's democratic framework.

Sarma described Mukherjee, a Bharat Ratna laureate, as an 'exceptional parliamentarian, scholar, and statesman' who unwaveringly dedicated his life to fortifying India's democratic structure.

Having served as India's 13th President from 2012, Mukherjee's political legacy spans over five decades where he held key roles in ministries and was a significant figure in the Congress Working Committee. Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020, at 84.

