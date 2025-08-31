Left Menu

India and China: Resetting Relations Amid Global Challenges

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping to improve bilateral relations based on mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity. This meeting, held during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China, aimed at promoting peaceful, stable ties and enhancing economic cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tianjin | Updated: 31-08-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 11:31 IST
  • Country:
  • China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping to enhance bilateral relations based on mutual trust and respect. The discussions occurred during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, with both leaders focusing on promoting peace and economic stability.

Addressing the summit, Modi emphasized the welfare of 2.8 billion people linked to India-China cooperation. This meeting took place amidst global economic turbulence and followed the eastern Ladakh border tensions in 2020, showing improved border stability.

Modi highlighted progress, including resuming direct flights and the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. His visit followed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's India trip, where both nations agreed on peaceful border management and trade resumption, aiming for a stable and forward-looking relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

